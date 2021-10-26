The Electoral Commission (EC) has urged Ugandans to exercise discipline and observe Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) as it updates voters’ register.

The updating of the National Voters Register in electoral areas across the country, where Local Government Councils by-elections are taking place and will close today, Tuesday 26th October, 2021. The update exercise commenced on Friday 22nd of October and the purpose is to enable all new eligible applicants to register as voters.

The Commission urged people to exercise discipline and observe SOPs during the updating of the Voter’s register and other events and forthcoming electoral activities.

Stories Continues after ad

According to Paul Bukenya, the Spokesperson of EC Ugandan citizens of 18 years above and those who have never registered before as voters, originating or residing in electoral areas, are encouraged to present themselves at update stations in their respective parishes/wards and apply for registration as new voters.

“Registered voters who may wish to transfer their voting location are also encouraged to fill the necessary application forms for transfer. The registration of new voters and processing of applications for transfer of voters will not be conducted after the 26th day of October 2021,” he said.

The categories of vacancies to be filled during these by-elections include; the District Chairperson for Kayunga; Chairpersons at Sub County level, as well as Councillors at the District and Sub County, including Councillors representing Special Interest Groups (SIGs).

The nomination of candidates will be conducted on Friday 29th and Saturday 30th November 2021 at the respective district headquarters. Candidates’ campaign meetings will be conducted for a period of 13 days, that is, from Thursday 2nd to 14th December 2021.

The Special Interests Groups elections will be held on 16th December 2021 while the Kayunga District LC V by-election will be held on the 17th December 2021.

Kayunga LCV seat fell vacant after the death of Ffefeeka Serubogo Muhammad. The former member of National Unity Platform (NUP) was found hanging on a tree.