Gov’t ready to increase annual district road funding to Shs3b — Museveni

President Yoweri Museveni has indicated that the government is prepared to substantially raise annual road maintenance funding to districts from Shs1 billion to as much as Shs3 billion, but only where local authorities can properly account for current allocations and justify the need for more resources.

Speaking at a public rally in Kassanda District, Museveni, who is also the National Resistance Movement presidential flag bearer questioned why some roads remain in poor condition despite regular disbursements from central government.

“The road I have just used is in a very bad state, yet every year we send Shs1 billion to the district. So the question is simple: where does that money go?” Museveni said.

He cautioned district leaders against mismanagement of public funds, arguing that many service delivery failures are rooted in weak oversight and lack of accountability at the local level.

The President urged voters to be more vigilant when choosing leaders, warning that poor leadership choices directly affect community welfare.

Museveni said government is open to increasing funding if districts make a clear case for it.

“If the money is not enough, they should inform us. Even if it means raising it to Shs3 billion, we can do that,” he noted.

He reaffirmed the NRM government’s commitment to improving road infrastructure nationwide, stressing that better roads are essential for trade, access to markets and overall wealth creation.

The President further advised district officials to openly communicate challenges they face instead of remaining silent while residents endure poor infrastructure.

He also reminded the gathering that sustained peace and stability under the NRM have made long-term investment in infrastructure possible, calling on residents to continue supporting the ruling party to sustain development gains.