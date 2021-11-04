The High Court in Mukono has issued an arrest warrant against Mulago hospital medic Matthew Kirabo. The medical doctor is accused of murdering his former girlfriend Desire Mirembe contrary to section 188 and 189 of the Penal Code Act. The incident allegedly took place on July 6, 2015.

“You are hereby directed to arrest Matthew Kirabo and produce him before court as soon as possible,” Justice Henry Kaweesa directed.

Dr. Kirabo was yesterday expected to appear before court for hearing of the matter however he didn’t show up. It’s alleged that Dr. Kirabo killed Mirembe while he was still a student of Makerere University after the couple reportedly conflicted in their love affair. The head of State House Anti-Corruption Unit Col Edith Nakalema resurrected the murder case that had been forgotten for six years.

Both were second-year Makerere University School of medicine students and Mirembe was then aged 19. 2015 reports show that Mirembe was allegedly killed by Dr. Kirabo who dumped her body in Mabira Forest in Buikwe District.

In 2015 Kirabo was arrested, and on November 30, the same year was committed to the High Court for trial. However, the court granted him bail and for yet unknown reasons the hearing of this case had become stale and since then the hearing dates had never been fixed.

Emmanuel Musoke (main complainant) also Mirembe’s father alluded that the suspect continued with his studies, graduated and is employed as a medical officer at Mulago Hospital yet his daughter is in the grave and justice had never been served.

Dr. Kirabo had a program of pursuing further studies in the US and the only reason as to why he did not fly out was because his passport was still being held by the High court.

Mirembe used to stay at Akamwesi Hostel in Wandegeya and before this death she texted her mother who lives in the US informing her that she had left for Jinja with a stranger however she was scared. That was the last message her mother received from the daughter before she learned of her death.

After much pressure on Kirabo who was then a student, he revealed where Mirembe’s body was (in Mabira forest) and he also confessed to murdering his uncle, a lecturer at Makerere University.