Gudula Naiga Basaza, a Ugandan businesswoman has been shortlisted for this year’s annual awards that recognise top female business entrepreneurs in AfricaGudula. She is the Managing Director of Gudie Leisure Farm.

Gudula Naiga has been listed in the social entrepreneur category in the awards organised by the Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum (AWIEF), a Pan African entrepreneurship non-profit organisation.

There are 24 candidates listed to win in different categories but the social entrepreneur category has three candidates. The others are Zandile Mkhwanazi and Tinyiko Simbine, Co-founders, GirlCode (South Africa) and Angela Juliana Odero, Managing Director, Rio Fish Ltd (Kenya)

Stories Continues after ad

The AWIEF Awards winners will be announced at a ceremony on December 3, 2021 in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Basaza’s farm is located in Najjera, Kira Municipality, Wakiso district and the farm targets transforming smallholder farmers into eco-entrepreneurs.

The farm has a variety of leisure activities for each category of visitors. Among the activities is sport fishing and relaxing walkways, which has enhanced physical fitness among the visitors.

The Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum (AWIEF), a leading Pan African entrepreneurship and innovation non-profit organization, organizes the awards.

The organization announced the top finalists for the 2021 AWIEF Awards across eight different categories in a statement, Tuesday (November 2).

“The 24 finalists represent women-owned businesses operating in 11 African countries: Egypt, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Mali, Nigeria, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe,” a statement from AWIEF read.