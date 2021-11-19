The Minister of Energy and Mineral Development has been directed to present a detailed report on the spiraling fuel prices in the country.

According to the Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja, much as the country has fuel reserves, the increase in fuel prices is a global phenomenon, which has also troubled many Ugandans especially in trade.

The Premier who made the directive to the energy minister, was responding to a concern on the fuel prices raised Buvuma Islands County MP, Hon Robert Migadde, during the Prime Minister’s Question Time on Thursday, 18 November 2021.

Migadde observed that prices of petrol had increased by over 17 per cent since the beginning of the new financial year, adding that this was not in tandem with global prices of petrol.

“By 17 June 2021, the price of petrol was Shs 3,900 and diesel was Shs 3,500. As of today, the price of petrol is Shs 4,600 in Kampala and Shs6,000 in Buvuma islands, whereas diesel is Shs4,200,” Migadde said.

He told the House that as per the global petrol prices, by 15 November 2021, Uganda stood at US$1.3 per litre, Burundi at US$1.2 per litre, Kenya at US$1.1 per litre, Rwanda at US$1.13 per litre and Sudan at US$0.6 per litre.

The Buvuma Islands legislator added that soaring prices of fuel in the country has increased the cost of life for the public, and asked government to tell the country how much fuel is available at the government facility in the eastern district of Jinja and how long they can last the country.

Hon. Macho Godfrey (Indep., Busia Municipality) asked government to open Uganda’s borders with neighbouring countries, to enable Ugandans buy fuel cheaply and thus reduce on the cost of trade.