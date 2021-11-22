Dfcu Bank customers are set to enjoy a myriad of exclusive deals, offers and benefits when they transact with their dfcu Bank VISA Cards to pay for goods and services at select outlets across Uganda.

This campaign is a result of a new Local Offers platform developed by VISA to give cardholders an opportunity to enjoy great deals, rewards, and benefits across various local everyday spend merchant categories such as Groceries, Appliances, Restaurants, Furniture, Fuel, Fashion and Beauty products, and Lifestyle. This ‘always on’ local offers program ensures that customers can enjoy its benefits any time as long as they transact with their VISA cards at partner merchants.

According to Faridah Nalubega, the Manager Cards and Money Transfers at dfcu Bank, this campaign is an affirmation of the Bank’s continued efforts to provide services that add extra value to the lives of its customers, ensuring convenience by encouraging them to transact anywhere and at anytime using our Visa cards.

Stories Continues after ad

“The Festive season is a perfect opportunity for Ugandans to shop for their friends and families, dine at their favourite restaurants and fuel their cars to travel to their holiday destinations. This campaign therefore comes at a perfect time. I would like to encourage all dfcu Bank customers to transact with their dfcu VISA cards and take advantage of this timeless offer for great deals, rewards and benefits,” she noted.

To benefit from the campaign, dfcu VISA card holders can either sign up to access the offers or download the Visa Benefits and Offers Africa app from Google play store and App store to get started. Upon successful registration, card holders can enjoy available offers from time to time depending on the card type held.