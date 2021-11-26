Dfcu hands over 100-seater shelter and refurbished children’s play area to Uganda Cancer Institute

Dfcu Bank has handed over a new 100-seater shelter and refurbished Children’s Play Area to the Uganda Cancer Institute (UCI) in a bid to provide the outpatients with a secure and decent waiting area.

Earlier this year, dfcu pledged to construct a shelter estimated at Shs 80 million at UCI, a facility which receives up to 60 patients daily, with many of them camping under trees as they await consultation from the doctors. UCI diagnoses over 30,000 new cases of Cancer in the country.

Speaking at the ceremony, dfcu Bank’s Chief Executive Officer Mathias Katamba said: “Leaving a lasting impact on individuals and communities is a key part of the Corporate Social Investment initiatives that dfcu Bank is involved in across Uganda.”

“We are therefore delighted to handover this new shelter that will give 100 of patients and caretakers a chance to sit and rest after long days of treatment and travel. Leaving a lasting impact on individuals and communities is a key part of the Corporate Social Investment initiatives that dfcu Bank is involved in across Uganda,” he said.

Katamba said initiatives range from the emotional and psychological toll brought about by the diagnosis to the physical, mental, and financial toll brought about by the treatment. Whether or not these patients manage to beat it, it leaves an unimaginable wave of suffering and pain for the patients and their families.

He said dealing with an ailment that does not segregate or choose between individuals, race, ethnicity, or status is an impossible task and it is why we felt it prudent to play our part and make a difference.

Katamba encouraged everyone to become health conscious by exercising, eating a healthy diet and going for periodical checkups, to prevent or fight cancer.

Dr. Margaret Muhanga, the State Minister for Primary Health Care said the effects of cancer tend to take a heavy toll on patients and their families, financially, emotionally, physically and even spiritually. Therefore any and all efforts to support them through their treatment are always appreciated.

Dr. Victoria Walusansa the Deputy Executive Director of the Uganda Cancer Institute expressed her eternal gratitude to dfcu Bank for their remarkable humanitarian efforts and prioritizing the health of Ugandans.

“The fact that Cancer continues to be an issue across Uganda is evidenced by the high patient load here at Uganda Cancer Institute. We are eternally grateful to dfcu Bank for mobilizing funds for a great cause and partnering with us to improve the experience of patients and their caretakers as they go through these trying moments in their lives.”