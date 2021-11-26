Speke Resort and Munyonyo Commonwealth Hotel have unveiled amazing offers for their clients and new visitors who will celebrate this year’s festive season with one of the best accommodation services in the country.

The special festive rate offers are valid from December 10th to 23rd, 2021 and from December 26th to January 9, 2022.

From 10th to 23rd December and from 26th December to 9th January 2022, their single deluxe rooms will be charged at $139 and the double deluxe will be at $188. The one bedroom studio room that takes up to 2 people stands at $225, the superior room and the executive room are at $250 each.

The one bedroom suite will be charged at $330 whereas the executive suite is charged at $436. The presidential cottage and presidential suites which take up 4 people each is charged at $498 and $684 respectively.

On 24th December, and Christmas day, the single deluxe room will be charge at $176, the double deluxe will be charged at $262, the one bedroom suite will be charged at $299. Both the superior room and the executive room will be charged at $324. The executive room, executive suite, presidential cottage and presidential suite will be charged at $324, $510, $647, $832 respectively.

An extra person is provided with a mattress on full board basis for US$105 per night on 24th and 25th December while its US$68 per night from 10th to 23rd December and from 26th to 9th January 2022.

All the rates are inclusive of full board- breakfast, lunch, dinner, swimming, steam and sauna as well as 30 minutes canoe ride and 10 minutes pony rides for kids.