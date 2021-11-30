Ms Justine Nakajumba, the mother to Kawempe North MP Muhammad Ssegirinya has stormed Parliament seeking to meet Speaker Jacob Oulanyah over her son who has been in detention since August.

“I want to see the speaker, he can find a way for me to meet my son,” she said as she walked towards the main entrance of Parliament.

The frail and ailing MP is admitted at Mulago Referral hospital after his health condition deteriorated. He had been detained at Kigo prison and later transferred to the Murchison Bay hospital in Luzira, the national referral hospital for prisoners.

Ssegirinya and his co-accused Makindye West Legislator Allan Ssewanyana were last week committed to the International Division of High Court for trial.

They are accused of terrorism contrary to section 7 (1) and (2) (d) and (d) of the Anti-Terrorism Act 2002 in count one, aiding and abetting terrorism contrary to section 8 of the Anti-Terrorism Act 2002 in count two, murder contrary to sections 188 and 189 of the Penal code Act in Counts three, four, five and attempted murder contrary to section 204 (a) of the Penal code Act.

In September Masaka High Court Judge Nakintu Victoria released Ssegirinya and his counterpart Ssewanyana on Shs 20 million cash bail each and bonded each of their sureties with Shs 100 million non-cash.

The two were re-arrested moments after being released from Kigo government Prison. They were arraigned before Masaka Chief Magistrate Charles Yeitesi who slapped them with new charges of murder allegedly committed at Kissekka village in Lwengo district.

Prosecution avers that that Ssewanyana, Ssegirinya and others still at large 2nd August 2021 at Kisekka B Village, Kankamba Parish, Kisekka Sub-County in Lwengo district with malice aforethought killed Bwanika Joseph.