Vivo Energy launches '120 days of extra cheer' promotion

As the country gears up for the festive season, Vivo Energy Uganda has put up prizes worth half a billion shillings for its customers in a promotion dubbed ‘120 days of extra cheer’.

The ‘120 Days of Extra Cheer’ promotion will offer customers the chance to win prizes and rewards after purchasing Shell FuelSave Unleaded or Diesel.

To participate, motorists who purchase Shell FuelSave Unleaded or Diesel worth Shs 50,000 for a car or Shs10,000 for a motorbike, stand a chance to win Shs 1Million worth of fuel for up to 60 customers and full car service from Bosch for up to 60 customers.

“The festive season is a time of cheer for many of us and often comes with extra costs that may sometimes dampen the times we want to fully enjoy with friends and family. This can be made easier with the difference of extra, which you are guaranteed to get from Shell FuelSave Unleaded or Diesel through extra savings, extra engine cleanliness and protection. Travel is one of the costlier expenditures throughout this period and with this campaign, we are making it easier by catering to our customers’ fuel and car service costs with our attractive rewards,” said Moses Kebba, Marketing Manager, Vivo Energy Uganda.

Similarly, customers can win rewards for purchases of over Shs 40,000 made at Shell Select shops and purchases of Shs 50,000 made twice at participating KFC and Java House restaurants located at Shell service stations through the ‘Shop, Dine and Boogie’ promotion.

“Come and meet Santa Claus at our Shell service stations and stand a chance to win various prizes or be among the lucky winners to participate in a store dash at our Shell Select shops. We will also be giving away Bluetooth speakers to lucky customers who participate in the promotion,” Kebba added.

The promotions will take place at all Shell service stations throughout the country from 24th November 2021 to 23rd February 2022.

“This promotion allows us to spread the festive spirit and joy while enabling our customers to make savings and enjoy the difference of extra at Shell. Additionally, our Shell FuelSave Unleaded fuel will ensure our customers have a safe, affordable and enjoyable Christmas period,” Kebba said.

Prizes up for grabs are worth over Shs 500 million, targeting to reward over 30,000 customers in both the ‘120 Days of Extra Cheer’ and the ‘Shop, Dine and Boogie’ promotions.