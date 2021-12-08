UNICEF has launched a US $9.4 billion global emergency funding appeal to reach more than 327 million people including 177 million children affected by humanitarian crises and the #Covid-19 pandemic.

The appeal is 31 per cent larger than last year’s as humanitarian needs continue to grow.

“Millions of children around the world are suffering from the impacts of conflict, extreme weather events and the climate crisis,” said UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore. “As the #Covid-19 pandemic approaches its third year, the plight of these children is made even worse with faltering economies, growing poverty and rising inequality. As always, it is the children already living through crises who are the hardest hit. They need urgent help.”

In Iraq, as part of the appeal, UNICEF is requesting $52.2 million in 2022 to meet the critical and acute humanitarian needs of vulnerable children and families affected by a combination of humanitarian situations, including protracted crisis due to conflict, political instability and the #Covid-19 situation.

In addition, as part of the Syrian Refugees Appeal, UNICEF is requesting $11,664,429 for 2022 and the same amount for 2023 to respond to the most immediate needs of Syrian refugees and vulnerable host communities in Iraq, while helping to mitigate the ongoing negative effects of #Covid-19. The appeal would serve to reach 115,113 Syrian refugees in Iraq, 72,669 of them children.

This year’s funding appeal, UNICEF’s largest ever, also comes as escalating conflicts have pushed millions more children and their communities to the brink. Attacks on children living in countries in conflict, including attacks on civilian infrastructure critical for children’s survival, are continuing at an alarming rate. Close to 24,000 grave violations against children were confirmed last year, or 72 violations a day.

Climate change is worsening the scale and intensity of emergencies. The number of climate-related disasters has tripled in the last 30 years. Today, over 400 million children live in areas of high, or extremely high, water vulnerability.