The Permanent Secretary (PS) for Ministry of Health Dr Diana Atwine has applauded Kentim University School of Health sciences for its role in the COVID-19 vaccination uptake in the Country.

The University and its partners are currently running a COVID-19 vaccination drive at Kyanja where over 1000 people have been vaccinated. The PS appreciated the good work Rotarians, Health workers and Kentim University management are doing in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

“Thank you for turning up in big numbers to get vaccinated. Vaccination is one sure way of fighting COVID-19,” Dr Atwine said. She urged all Ugandans to go for jabs for President Yoweri Museveni to fully re-open the economy.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Uganda has 127944 confirmed cases of Covid-19 including 2363 deaths. Recently, the Ministry of Health confirmed seven cases of Omicron variant in the country.

The Omicron variant has been designated as a variant of concern by the World Health Organization (WHO) and presents with some deletions. The South African variant has a high number of mutations (32) in its spike protein, and preliminary evidence suggests an increased risk of reinfection, when compared with other variants of concern.

Mr. Emmanuel Ainebyona, the Spokesperson of the Ministry of Health said the country has received 30.6 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines and they have so far dispatched 16 million doses to the different vaccination centres around the country. Over 1.7 million people have been fully vaccinated against the virus.

Change Maker President Dr Paul Nampala applauded the Rotarians of Kyanja Metropolitan and Rotary club of Kasangati for mobilizing their community to get vaccinated and lauded the Ministry of Health for choosing to work with Rotary to increase vaccination uptake.

Dr Aggrey Kyobuguzi the proprietor of Kentim University lauded the Ministry of health and Rotary for the good collaboration in an effort to serve and change lives.

Established in 2014, the institution offers short courses, certificates and diplomas. In March 2020 Kentim University (Project) was accredited as an assessment centre by Directorate of Industrial training (DIT) under ministry of Education to conduct competency based assessment in line with Uganda Vocational Qualifications Framework (UVQF).

Kentim University Uganda Limited/ Kentim University Project hosts Kentim School of health sciences,Kentim School of Agro-Vet Studies,Department of Business & Vocational studies and Centre (under Makerere Business School and Innovations Centre) for Innovations and Bio-Economy that links Innovators and researchers to development partners who help them commercialize their Innovations.

The institutes and schools are independently registered and their students sit National Examinations set by their respective examining bodies.

Kentim University Uganda Limited was established as a limited liability company that among other things handles training and consultancy in the line of Agribusiness and Education.

The LOIA allows Kentim University Uganda Limited to operate as Kentim University Project and among other things to establish partnerships, develop infrastructure and human resources. The university offers diplomas in Catering, public administration, social work, social administration and business administration.