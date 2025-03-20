Local musician arrested over murder of 4-year-old in ritual sacrifice in kitagwenda

Police in Kitagwenda District have arrested Amarakutunga Levi, a local musician and male councillor representing persons with disabilities, in connection with the brutal murder of a 4-year-old child in a suspected case of ritual sacrifice.

According to police, the child, whose identity has been withheld for privacy, disappeared on March 16, 2025, after being sent to a neighbour’s house in Nyaruhanda Village. A frantic search by family and villagers ended in tragedy when the child’s lifeless body was discovered early the next morning, abandoned in a nearby bush.

Law enforcement, supported by a K-9 unit, quickly launched an investigation. The police dog picked up a scent from the crime scene and tracked it directly to Levi’s home, located approximately 300 meters away. Officers conducting a search in the surrounding area recovered a suspected panga stained with blood about 200 meters from the location where the body was found.

Further examination of Levi’s residence revealed more incriminating evidence. Police discovered a bucket filled with water containing blood-stained clothes and observed blood stains on the wall of one of the rooms.

“The evidence collected strongly links the suspect to the gruesome crime, and investigations are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and possible motives behind the murder,” stated police.

Police have not ruled out the possibility of ritual sacrifice as a motive, citing the nature of the killing and the evidence found at the scene.

Amarakutunga Levi remains in custody as police prepare charges. Authorities have urged the public to remain calm and allow investigations to proceed, while condemning the heinous act in the strongest terms.