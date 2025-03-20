Uganda Airlines launches direct flight to London Gatwick

Uganda Airlines has officially launched direct flights between Entebbe International Airport and London Gatwick, marking a significant milestone in the airline’s growth and Uganda’s aviation industry.

The eagerly anticipated route was unveiled amid celebrations as the national carrier marks its 5th anniversary and the flights will commence on May 18, 2025.

This new route represents Uganda Airlines’ first foray into Europe and re-establishes a direct air link between Entebbe and the United Kingdom after nearly a decade. The introduction of this service underscores the airline’s commitment to enhancing connectivity and fostering stronger ties between Uganda and the UK.

The flights will be operated using the state-of-the-art Airbus A330-800neo, ensuring a world-class onboard experience for our guests.

The schedule has been carefully designed to enhance convenience for travelers, with seamless connections available via Uganda Airlines’ hub in Entebbe to its extensive African network. Key destinations include Harare, Lusaka, Nairobi, Lagos, Abuja, Juba, Mogadishu, Kinshasa, Mombasa, Bujumbura, Dar es Salaam, Zanzibar, Kilimanjaro, Johannesburg, and the upcoming Accra route.

The four (4) times weekly will be night flights except for the Sunday flight that has been scheduled in the Morning. The Airline will operate the route on Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday.

Ms. Jenifer Bamuturaki, Chief Executive Officer of Uganda Airlines was elated and excited to announce the dates for the long-awaited direct flights to London by Uganda Airlines.

She said, “This route marks the end of our establishment phase and sets us on a course for long-term growth and expansion. The London route follows meticulous planning and preparations… Finally we are ready to get you to your destination in time.”

“It gives me great pleasure that we celebrate our 5th year with this amazing milestone.” added Bamuturaki Jenifer.

The direct flights to London are the third international destination for Uganda Airlines outside of Africa, following successful routes to Dubai and Mumbai. The London service is expected to play a pivotal role in enhancing Uganda’s global connectivity, slashing travel time between the two cities from 16 hours to just 9 hours.

Gen. Katumba Wamala, Minister of Works and Transport said that this route will connect Entebbe International Airport to London Gatwick, and it will be Uganda Airlines’ 17th destination.

“We are happy that Uganda Airlines is coming in to moderate the market as it has done on other routes. This signifies the steady progress of our transport network system,” Katumba said.

The Minister confirmed that “very soon, The Crane will be flapping its wings into the United Kingdom,” a symbolic reference to Uganda Airlines’ emblem.

Uganda is celebrated for its breathtaking landscapes, rich wildlife, vibrant cultures, and unique tourism offerings. The UK has long been a key source market for visitors to Uganda, and this direct connection is poised to enhance the travel experience, making it easier for British tourists to explore the country’s natural wonders.

According to Mr. Adedayo Olwawuyi, Chief Commercial Officer of Uganda Airlines, the direct route will offer more than convenience.

“The launch of a direct route to London will shorten the journey and enhance our trade, education, and tourism opportunities. It’s a game-changer.”

He added that the extensive research indicates that the passenger traffic between Uganda and the UK stands at around 90,000 annually, underscoring the potential and demand for this new route.