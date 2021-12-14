Police in Kayunga have in custody a 60-year-old grandfather, for aggravated sexual assault upon his 9-year-old grand daughter.

According to the Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga, the Preliminary facts indicate that on the 6th December 2021 at around 11.30am, a one Okou Okellp, a 60-year-old, resident of Wunga – Kyebuye village, Kayonza sub-county, Kayunga district, asked his 9 year old grand-daughter to escort him and check on how the goats were grazing in the fields.

“While in the fields, he removed the victim’s knicker and started assaulting her sexually. It took the bravery of a young boy (names withheld), who raised an alarm that the village mates responded to and arrested the suspect,” Enanga said.

The threat of sexual abuse of young girls in modern society has become so common and grave, including suspects who are very close like guardians, parents, relatives, teachers and elders. All members of the public, should know, that children are vulnerable members of the community, who need to be protected from all forms of sexual predators.

In this very respect, the victim was repeatedly assaulted by a grandfather, who took advantage of the 9-year-old girl victim, and significantly breached the trust of guardianship and protection.

“The UPF remains committed to pursuing every incident of child sexual abuse and ensure that those responsible are brought to justice. We further implore each and every one to stay vigilant and take interest in the upbringing and well-being of children,” Enanga said.