Housing Finance Bank has handed over 60 Christmas food hampers to the Children at Risk Action Network (CRANE) as a contribution to their ongoing initiative that aims at supporting 500 children by offering them hampers of assorted food items to share with their families.

Themed ‘Restoring hope amidst the Covid 19 pandemic’, CRANE anticipates reaching the children with a message of hope that they can, in turn, pass on to their friends, neighbours and the communities in which they live.

Speaking during the handover, Patrick Oyuru, the Head Marketing and Communications at Housing Finance Bank said that the Bank is excited to take part in such an initiative that supports social welfare and restores hope to individuals and community members.

“All Housing Finance Bank Corporate Social initiatives and partnerships are directed towards enhancing the sustainability and development of the communities in which we live, work, and do business. We take this as our ethical mandate towards society and we are committed to be known as a caring bank,” he noted.

“We are fully cognizant of the fact that many families are grappling with unemployment and are ill-equipped to go through this festive season. As a proud indigenous brand, with a rich history and heritage, we are honoured to partner with CRANE on this initiative that spreads Christmas cheer to Ugandan families most especially, the children.”

Faith Kembabazi, Director Children at Risk Action Network (CRANE), remarked that, at the beginning of December, they reached out to their service providers for support and among them is Housing Finance Bank.

“We have many children who are unable to afford a proper meal on the table hence we decided to engage our service providers for support. Housing Finance Bank responded and was able to buy food hampers for the children. We thank Housing Finance Bank for giving back to the community and for making this possible,” she remarked.

Housing Finance Bank is committed to actively contributing to a better society and a cleaner environment. Earlier this year, the Bank partnered with the Rotary club of Bukoto to provide relief aid items to 100 beneficiaries in Mulimira Zone in Kampala.

“We are always looking for opportunities to create a positive impact in our communities and customer lives. We are very excited to have been able to contribute to CRANE’s initiative not only because they are our customers but because it’s for a good cause. Partnering with our communities to foster growth and change is at the heart of our corporate social responsibility initiatives,” said Carolyne Agudo, the Head Customer Experience at Housing Finance Bank she said.

She further encouraged parents to teach their children to start saving at an early age.