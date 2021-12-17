Law Council approves Gen. Kale Kayihura for practice

The Uganda Law Council has approved the former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Gen Kale Kayihura for practice.

Kayihura is among the 21 applicants that are eligible for enrollment after they were approved during the Law Council meeting held on 10th November 2021.

Gen Kayihura served as the IGP from 2005 until 5th March 2018 when he was succeeded by Martin Okoth Ochola.

The Uganda Law Council is established by Section 2 of the Advocates Act Charpter 267(as amended by Act 27 of 2002) as the overall Regulatory body of the Legal Profession in Uganda.

The Council consists of; A Judge, appointed by the Attorney General after consultation with the Chief Justice, who is the chairperson of the Council, The Solicitor General or his or her representative, The President of the Uganda Law Society; The Director of the Law Development Centre.