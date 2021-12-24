Ruparelia Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the Ruparelia Group, a conglomerate owned by Dr. Sudhir Ruparelia, together with partners are set to give back to the community and orphanages in an End of Year Donation Drive with amazing gifts, and goodies.

The Foundation has announced a call for donations from well-wishers to give in items such as usable toys, clothes, books, and anything in a usable condition that will be a good end-of-year gift for kids and the needy.

Through their socials, Ruparelia Foundation announced that well-wishers for the End of Year Donation Drive can drop off such items at three selected points; i.e; their head office at Crane Chambers opp. City Square in Kampala, Victoria University along Jinja Road, as well as Kabira Country Club in Bukoto, a Kampala Suburb.

The Ruparelia Foundation was founded in 2012 by Dr. Sudhir & Mrs. Jyotsna Ruparelia and runs its programs under the catchphrase theme: “Enriching Lives Together”.

For the past seven years, the Foundation has worked together with several stakeholders to champion positive change in different communities across the country to improve livelihoods in Uganda. To date, more than 600 charitable causes have been funded by the charity.

The focus areas of the foundation include health care, education, sports, wildlife and environment conservation, disaster relief, startup and general welfare.

Ruparelia Foundation strives to create a positive and transformative change in the community through making a real difference in the course of the present-day but also have a sustainable plan for every initiative carried out.