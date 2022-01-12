The Inspector General of Government (IGG) Beti Olive Namisango Kamya’s mother Mrs. Margret Martha Wairimu Kamya has passed on.

The 81 year old passed on yesterday at Mulago hospital.

Margret’s body arrived at her home and alluding to the tentative burial program, there will be a service later starting from 4PM.

Stories Continues after ad

According to the program, she will be laid to rest on Saturday at Bulongo Village, Kkooki. Before the final send off, there will be a funeral service at Nateeta Martyrs Church starting from 10:00AM.

According to Daily Monitor, Margret was born and raised in Nakuru. She married the late Kamya the husband to Margret was born in Nakuru, to George Wilson Kamya, a Ugandan, and Wairimu, a Kenyan.

She met her husband the late Kamya who had gone to Nakuru to work as an accountant. And later they got married.

In 1963, the family relocated to Uganda. Wairimu, who was born Kikuyu said she was now a Muganda and associated with the Nsenene clan of Buganda.