The Minister of State for Economic Monitoring, Peter Ogwang has revealed that the National Resistance Movement (NRM) is set to mark 36th liberation day anniversary. The anniversary will be marked on 26th January 2022.

The theme; ‘Celebrating the 36th NRM victory day, a call to duty for all compatriots to continue towards Uganda’s Social Economic Transformation Journey’, the celebrations will be held under Covid-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

The minister said they expect only 547 people to attend the main ceremony at Kololo ceremonial grounds.

“Those who are not part of the 547 invited guests can join in for the prayers. They may broadcast this prayer live to allow everyone to participate from their places of residence. Last year, the celebrations were minimal too due to Covid-19. Much as this year the situation is calming down, it is still too early to let people go to Kololo as they wish,” he said.

“The party has arranged thanks giving prayers on January 21, 22 and 23 for Muslims, Adventists and Christians respectively,” he said.

Ogwang urged guests to arrive at the venue by 9 am before the guest of honour; when President Museveni arrives, the rest will be turned away.