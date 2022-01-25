President Yoweri Museveni has reappointed Dr. Johnson Byabashaija as the Commissioner General of Uganda Prisons.

“In exercise of the powers vested in the President by article 216 (2) of the 1995 Constitution, I have acting on the advice of the prisons authority re-appoinred Dr. Johnson O. R. Byabashaija as Commissioner General of Prisons,” Museveni said in his letter addressed to the Speaker of Parliament.

“I hereby forward his name and CV to Parliament for approval,” the President added.

Byabashaija has served as the prisons Commissioner General since 2005.

Born on 27th September 1957 in the South-West of Uganda in the Rukungiri District, Byabashaija studied Veterinary Medicine at Makerere University (1982) and a Post-graduate Master of Science at the University of Glasgow (1986).