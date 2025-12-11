NUP’s Mulyanyama on spot over name changing and academic documents

The National Unity Platform (NUP) flag bearer and Makindye Division politician, Ali Nganda Kasirye Mulyanyama, is under scrutiny over his academic credentials and official name records as he campaigns for a parliamentary seat in the 2026 elections.

The controversy arises from claims that Mulyanyama studied abroad in the United Kingdom and the United States while submitting only an Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education results slip to the Electoral Commission. This raises questions about the authenticity of his academic documentation, while Mulyanyama maintains that his educational background is valid.

The issue of his name change also adds complexity to the debate. A Gazette and Deed Poll notice registered in Kampala in March 2016 shows that Mulyanyama formally changed his name from Nganda Alan to Kasirye Nganda Ali.

“By this deed, which is to be registered with the registrar of documents at Kampala, I, the undersigned KASIRYE NGANDA ALI, of C/o. P.O. Box 23528, Kampala, lately called NGANDA ALAN, a citizen of Uganda by birth, do hereby for and on behalf of myself wholly renounce, relinquish and abandon the use of former names of NGANDA ALAN, and in place thereof do assume from the date hereof the names of KASIRYE NGANDA ALI, and so that I may hereafter be called, known and distinguished not by former names of NGANDA ALAN but by my assumed names of KASIRYE NGANDA ALI,” he noted in the document.

The document further declares, “And for the purpose of evidencing such my determination, I declare that I shall at all times hereafter in all records, deeds and writings, and in all proceedings, dealings and transactions as well as private and public, use and sign the name of KASIRYE NGANDA ALI as my name in place of and in substitution for my former name of NGANDA ALAN. I expressly authorize and request all persons at all times hereafter to designate and address me by such assumed names of KASIRYE NGANDA ALI, accordingly.”

The deed concludes with Mulyanyama formally signing the document, “Signed and delivered by the above named KASIRYE NGANDA ALI formally NGANDA ALAN. KASIRYE NGANDA ALI, Renouncer. This 17th day of March, 2016.”

While the name change has been legally recognized, doubts about his academic claims persist. Observers note that Mulyanyama submitted only a results slip instead of a verified A Level certificate, fueling criticism from opponents and raising concerns about compliance with Electoral Commission requirements.

Mulyanyama has rejected the allegations, insisting that his academic background is legitimate and challenging anyone with doubts to pursue legal verification. Analysts say his case underscores the importance of transparency and documentation verification for political candidates, particularly in high-stakes elections like Uganda’s 2026 general polls.

Ali Nganda Kasirye Mulyanyama, born on August 31, 1980, is a long-serving Makindye Division politician who has held leadership positions in local government and joined the NUP after previous affiliations with other political parties.