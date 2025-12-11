Parliament SACCO struggles to release savings of 34 deceased MPs over widow wrangles

The Uganda Parliamentary Savings and Credit Cooperative Organisation (SACCO) is withholding savings belonging to at least 34 deceased legislators due to bitter disputes among individuals claiming to be their rightful spouses.

The revelation was made by Buvuma County MP Robert Migadde, who chairs the Parliamentary SACCO, during its Annual General Meeting held on November 28, 2025.

Migadde said the cooperative is stuck with the funds because of incomplete member records and unresolved family battles.

“Some members never filled in their bio-data forms and did not name their next of kin. Then you have a situation where a husband passes on and suddenly four, five, or even six spouses show up, each demanding access to the money. It becomes extremely difficult to determine the legitimate claimant,” he said.

He pointed to the late Kawempe South MP Muhammad Ssegirinya’s case as the most complicated, noting that even condolence contributions from MPs—each contributing Shs300,000, have not been disbursed.

“We continue advising our members to update their bio-data and clearly state their next of kin so that benefits can be processed smoothly,” Migadde added.

Despite these challenges, the SACCO reported impressive financial growth over five years. Loans and advances rose from Shs7.96 billion in the 2020/21 financial year to Shs25 billion by June 2025.

Member savings also grew significantly, jumping from Shs17.1 billion to Shs58 billion in the same period, while share capital expanded from Shs3.3 billion in 2021 to Shs5.7 billion by mid-2025.

Migadde said the institution has fixed delays in loan processing by bringing more staff on board.

Methods Mureebe, the SACCO’s Chief Executive Officer, told the AGM that although members approved an investment in government bonds during the 2024 annual meeting, the plan has not taken off.

“Once you put money in bonds, it stays there for a long time. The Board is very careful not to lock away funds at a time when members, especially during election seasons, require high liquidity,” Mureebe said, noting that demand for loans is expected to surge after the next Parliament is sworn in May 2026.

Migadde also disclosed that the SACCO is lobbying for an extension of the tax waiver on SACCO income, which is due to expire in 2027.

“Many SACCOS rely on the Parliamentary SACCO when it comes to advocacy. We are already engaging to ensure the waiver is renewed because the cooperative movement is stronger when united,” he said.

He further informed members that government plans to have all SACCOS registered under the Uganda Registration Services Bureau (URSB), adding that Parliament will seek broad consultations before adopting a position.

The meeting also heard that the SACCO earned Shs2 billion in profit from compensation paid by the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) in Mityana.