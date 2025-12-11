BakigaNation set to stage Kampala’s biggest Kikiga Xmas festival this Sunday

Bakiga culture is set to take centre stage in Kampala as BakigaNation unveils the 2025 edition of its signature Christmas festival, Rukundo Egumeho – Nohiri Yeitu slated for Sunday, December 14 at Millennium Park, Lugogo.

The organisation says this year’s celebration will revive the true spirit of a traditional Kikiga Christmas, bringing together music, dance, food, stories, and community warmth.

“This is the Christmas of our childhood, the drums, the carols, the stories, the community. We’re bringing it home to Kampala. This is Nohiri Yeitu… our Christmas, celebrated our way,” said Owen Katwesigye Bigombe, the Team Leader of BakigaNation.

The festival promises an immersive cultural experience, recreating memories of Christmas in Kigezi for families in the city. Visitors will enjoy a vibrant lineup led by the BakigaNation Mass Choir, which will perform Christmas carols in a distinctly Kikiga style.

Bigombe noted that the choir will be one of the most emotional moments of the festival, describing it as a grand musical experience designed to warm hearts and unite communities.

A strong artistic lineup is expected to grace the stage, including Florence Musimenta, Lillian Nabaasa, Norman Shaaka, Lady Sarah, TPaul, and the BakigaNation Cultural Troupe. Ugandan star Sheebah Karungi will join as special guest artist in a cultural-meets-contemporary performance.

“This edition is not just an event, it is a return to roots, a celebration of identity, and a moment for families, friends, and communities to reconnect,” Bigombe emphasised.

Beyond music and dance, festivalgoers will enjoy a wide array of activities, among them a cultural village, traditional storytelling sessions, Father Christmas appearances, craft and food exhibitions, family games, and special Christmas giveaways because it’s the season of giving.

The festival is supported by major partners including Pilsner Lager, Roke Telkom, Sanyuka TV, AfroMobile, Capital Radio, Next Music, and several events and production companies.

Organisers describe it as Kampala’s biggest Kikiga Christmas cultural celebration, with a full Christmas cultural village being introduced for the first time.

The event is open to families, youth and cultural enthusiasts and expected to be the largest cultural outing of the festive season.