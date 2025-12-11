Stanbic Bank
Stanbic Bank
30 C
Kampala
Stanbic Bank
Stanbic Bank
News

UWA investigates death of three lions in Queen Elizabeth National Park

By Our Reporter
Climbing lions of Ishaha, Queen Elizabeth National Park.

Must read

Our Reporter

Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) has launched investigation into the deaths of three sub adult lions inside Queen Elizabeth National Park, officials confirmed on Thursday.

The incident was first detected early Thursday morning through UWA’s EarthRanger Technology. According to the authority, abnormal movement patterns from a collared lion led rangers to the Akabale area in Nyamugasani, where they discovered the lions’ bodies.

“Our team, guided by satellite signals, moved into the area and found three sub adult lions, two males and one female, dead,” said Bashir Hangi, Assistant Commissioner for Communication at UWA.

Follow up investigations at the scene revealed a cow carcass partially placed in a bag containing unknown substances, with some of the remains left exposed. A panga and slippers were also recovered nearby.

“These findings are central to our ongoing investigation into the cause of death and the identification of those responsible. We are committed to prosecuting anyone found violating wildlife laws to the fullest extent,,” Hangi added. 

Stanbic

The UWA has notified Kasese Police, and both agencies are working jointly to examine the evidence collected and pursue all leads.

Hangi called on the public to support conservation efforts. 

“We encourage everyone to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities that may endanger wildlife or undermine protection initiatives,” he said.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities have promised regular updates as new information emerges.

Related Posts

Previous article
NUP’s Mulyanyama on spot over name changing and academic documents
Next article
Gov’t rejects 1,881 student loan appeals over low budget funding

More articles

- Advertisement -

Latest article

- Advertisement -

© Eagle Online. All rights reserved.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks