UWA investigates death of three lions in Queen Elizabeth National Park

Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) has launched investigation into the deaths of three sub adult lions inside Queen Elizabeth National Park, officials confirmed on Thursday.

The incident was first detected early Thursday morning through UWA’s EarthRanger Technology. According to the authority, abnormal movement patterns from a collared lion led rangers to the Akabale area in Nyamugasani, where they discovered the lions’ bodies.

“Our team, guided by satellite signals, moved into the area and found three sub adult lions, two males and one female, dead,” said Bashir Hangi, Assistant Commissioner for Communication at UWA.

Follow up investigations at the scene revealed a cow carcass partially placed in a bag containing unknown substances, with some of the remains left exposed. A panga and slippers were also recovered nearby.

“These findings are central to our ongoing investigation into the cause of death and the identification of those responsible. We are committed to prosecuting anyone found violating wildlife laws to the fullest extent,,” Hangi added.

The UWA has notified Kasese Police, and both agencies are working jointly to examine the evidence collected and pursue all leads.

Hangi called on the public to support conservation efforts.

“We encourage everyone to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities that may endanger wildlife or undermine protection initiatives,” he said.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities have promised regular updates as new information emerges.