KIU wins prestigious ESQR quality achievement award in Dubai

Kampala International University (KIU) has reinforced its status as one of Africa’s fastest progressing and most visionary universities after receiving the prestigious Quality Achievement Award from the European Society for Quality Research.

The award was presented during a vibrant ceremony at the famous Dusit Thani Hotel in Dubai, where more than fifty leaders in academia, business, health, construction, government, diplomacy and other sectors gathered from forty nine countries.

Representing KIU, Professor Muhammed Ngoma, the Vice Chancellor, delivered remarks filled with pride and purpose, highlighting the university’s remarkable transformation and future ambitions.

“Distinguished guests, fellow award recipients, ESQR members, ladies and gentlemen, on behalf of Kampala International University, together with my Deputy Vice Chancellor Professor Abanis Turyahebwa, it gives us great honor to receive this award today,” he said.

He extended appreciation to ESQR for offering KIU another opportunity to attend the event in person after missing an earlier ceremony in Stockholm.

“We missed the function in Stockholm, but we are grateful that ESQR invited us to attend and receive the award here in Dubai,” he remarked.

Professor Ngoma emphasized,“Kampala International University continues to set the pace in educational excellence across East Africa. This award reflects our firm commitment to quality, innovation and academic distinction.”

Founded in 2001, KIU has grown into the largest private university in East Africa. Its multicultural community includes students from more than forty countries and staff from over thirty nationalities.

“This diversity defines our identity and clearly demonstrates that we are an international university,” he stressed.

Today, KIU stands as a major center for higher learning, offering a wide range of programs in Medicine, Health Sciences, Pharmacy, Nursing, Engineering, Agriculture, Environmental Science, Law, Education, Business, Information and Communication Technology, Artificial Intelligence, the humanities, social sciences and several other fields.

“We ensure that our students are prepared for the demands of a rapidly changing world. We aim to nurture graduates who are competent, confident, ethically grounded and responsive to the needs of society,” he said.

KIU has earned recognition as the top private university in East Africa, supported by investments in modern infrastructure, advanced research and strong global partnerships.

“These achievements have gained us both regional and international acknowledgment,” he added.

Reflecting on the significance of the award, Professor Ngoma noted,“This Quality Achievement Award is a symbol of our commitment to excellence. It recognizes the dedication, effort and resilience we have invested in improving education in the region.”

He reaffirmed KIU’s priorities, including enhancing academic quality, expanding global research collaborations and sustaining institutional growth.

In an emotional dedication, he honored the Founder and Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Al Hajji Dr Hassan Basajjabalaba, who was recently named the African Educationist of the Year 2025.

“We dedicate this award to our Chairman for his visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to quality education across the continent,” he said.