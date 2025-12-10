Police on spot after death of Gulu boy as they claim he died after phone theft

The Uganda Police Force has clarified that 16-year-old Leon Joshua Otim, whose death has shocked the public, was assaulted by a mob that accused him of stealing a mobile phone, but not by police or military personnel as earlier alleged on social media.

Police said their attention had been drawn to a post circulating in the media regarding the death of Otim Leon Joshua, a 16-year-old student and resident of Customs Corner Cell, Bardeg Layibi Division, Gulu City.

According to police findings, the incident began on December 6, 2025, when Otim left home around 5 pm, telling his mother he was heading to town. He did not return that evening.

“At around 0500hrs, the mother was approached by two boda boda riders who had brought her son, Otim Leon Joshua, badly beaten and unconscious. The riders told her that the boy had been attacked at Lailong after being accused of stealing a phone at about 4am,”Police reported.

Police added that his mother rushed him to Lacor Hospital, where he was admitted, but despite efforts to save him, Leon Joshua Otim passed away today, 09/12/2025, at around midday.

Investigators established that Otim was a student at Excel High School in Mukono and had returned home for holidays.

Police further confirmed that the deceased was assaulted by four boys who are currently at large and a manhunt is underway.

The police dismissed claims circulating on social media suggesting that Otim died from beatings inflicted during a political confrontation.

“Claims circulating on social media suggesting that the deceased died due to a scuffle involving security agencies and Robert Kyagulanyi are false and baseless. The truth is that Otim Leon Joshua succumbed to injuries inflicted by those who suspected him of theft,” police emphasized.

Earlier, however, NUP president Robert Kyagulanyi had linked the teenager’s death to alleged security brutality during an attempted campaign event in Gulu.

Bobi Wine said he was saddened by the death of 16-year-old student Leon Joshua Otim, who has today succumbed to the extensive injuries he sustained last Saturday when police and military officers, aided by gangs in plain clothes holding machetes and sticks, attacked and flogged our supporters and us as we attempted to campaign in Gulu city.

He further stated that, “Otim’s death underscores the ongoing complicity of the Electoral Commission and all other State institutions mandated to ensure a credible, free and fair electoral process. We extend our sincere sympathies to his family and friends, and demand prompt justice against all those responsible for his death.”

Police reiterated that their investigation is based on verified witness accounts and hospital findings, confirming the injuries were a result of mob action over alleged theft.

“We are doing everything possible to ensure justice for the deceased and his family,” the statement noted.