UNICEF Uganda, other rights bodies demand child-safe and child-free election campaigns

Four major child rights and human rights institutions called on political actors, parents, the media and the public to protect children from exploitation, harm and political manipulation during the election season.

The National Initiative for Civic Education in Uganda (NICE-UG), Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC), Uganda Child Rights NGO Network (UCRNN), and UNICEF Uganda jointly warned that children are increasingly at risk during political campaigns, especially when they are drawn into rallies, demonstrations and political advertising.

The institutions stressed that elections must uphold Uganda’s democratic values without compromising the safety, dignity, and wellbeing of children.

“Protecting children from harm and exploitation is not optional. It is a shared responsibility. It is the duty of all parents and caregivers, teachers, religious, cultural, and political leaders, and the media fraternity to ensure that children are protected during elections,” said Mr. Joseph Biribonwa, Chairperson of NICE-UG.

They emphasized that involving minors in campaign activities is a violation of their rights and exposes them to physical and psychological danger. The groups added that using children in political advertisements amounts to exploitation and infringes on their privacy, safety, and protection.

The organizations urged the public to report all cases of child rights violations through existing helplines and formal reporting mechanisms.

“More than half of all Ugandan citizens are children. Investing in children, listening to their voices and promoting their rights needs to be a priority during these elections,” said Mr. Damon Wamara, Executive Director of UCRNN.

To guide political parties and candidates, the child rights organizations developed a comprehensive document inspired by the children’s manifesto previously drafted under UCRNN. The document calls on political actors to integrate child-focused commitments into their campaign agendas, including efforts to combat teenage pregnancy, address malnutrition, improve access to early childhood education, and strengthen protections against violence.

It has already been shared with political parties ahead of the 2026 polls, with a call for candidates to hold child-friendly campaigns and adopt programmes that reflect the best interests of every child.

“We urge all political actors, media, parents, and the public to protect children’s rights during the election period. Let us not allow this election to compromise the safety and well-being of our children,” UHRC Chairperson, Mariam Wangadya said.

To further support public awareness, the four organizations have developed a set of practical Dos and Don’ts for children, parents, politicians, and media practitioners. These are being distributed widely through printed materials, mass media, and social media platforms.

UNICEF Uganda Representative Dr. Robin Nandy reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to safeguarding children during this sensitive period.

“UNICEF remains dedicated to working with the Government of Uganda and alongside all partners… to protect and promote children’s rights, ensuring their safety and well-being across the country during and after the election period,” he said.

The child rights coalition noted that past elections in Uganda and the region have shown an increase in risks to children, including violence, exploitation, and the interruption of essential services. Through stronger coordination, advocacy campaigns, and reporting mechanisms, the organizations aim to minimize these threats throughout the 2026 election cycle.