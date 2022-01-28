Uganda’s senior citizen and political evangelist Dr. Miria Matembe has resigned from the position of Chairperson Citizens’ Coalition for Electoral Democracy in Uganda (CCEDU) citing the political persecution resulting into indefinite suspension of the organisation’s activities by the Government.

It is recalled that CCEDU was indefinitely suspended by the Non-Governmental Organisation Bureau (NGO Bureau) in August, 2021.

Dr. Matembe’s resignation was noted in a letter she wrote to Mr. Robert Sempala, Secretary to the Board, CCEDU dated 25th January, 2022. In this letter she says that CCEDU under her leadership as the Chairperson has taken various practical steps to respond to the issues as raised with the hope that the Government would lift the said suspension.

“Despite responding to all the compliance queries as raised by the NGO Bureau, CCEDU’s suspension has not been lifted. Along the way, it appears that CCEDU’s continued suspension is not and was never about the alleged compliance issues as stipulated in the correspondence with the NGO Bureau,” part of the letter read.

Matembe says that she realized that CCEDU’s indefinite suspension was and continues to be the as a result of her personal political beliefs and she has been seized with useful information to the effect that the non-conclusive response from both the NGO Bureau and the Electoral Commission, CCEDU’s partner institution is because of her political standing in the midst of the current political environment.

“Therefore, rather than the whole Citizen’s Coalition with over 1000 members and many other Organisations being indefinitely suspended because of my individual political thoughts and for the good and interest of these Ugandans, it’s rather prudent that I step down from the position of Chairperson in order to give the organisation a second chance to live,” Matembe noted.

Since her assumption of office as the Chairperson, it has been clear that the Government has found it hard to collaborate with the coalition to the extent that CCEDU was even denied accreditation to observe the 2021 general elections, an activity that is the organisation’s mandate.

“In line with article 20(a) of CCEDU’s constitution, I therefore tender my resignation from the position of Chairperson with immediate effect. It’s my hope that this will possibly pave way for a reopening of the organisation. Please communicate my resignation to the membership of the organization as required by the construction,” she confirmed.

Dr. Miria Matembe retariated that it was an exceptional honour and previlege to serve the citizens of Uganda in the position of Chairperson of CCEDU with trust and integrity in the politically challenging time between 19th August, 2019 to date when her leadership was most profound.