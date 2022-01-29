Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL) has officially unveiled Tusker Cider, the latest addition the business’ diverse product portfolio.

The cider, which is made from the finest quality apples, is an extremely rich and flavourful drink that is the perfect companion for consumers looking for new, easy going and exciting experiences through which to have a good time.

The product was unveiled in a colorful and stylish event held at Legends Rugby Grounds. The invite-only apple-themed ceremony featured lots of games and challenges that saw consumers win Tusker Cider hampers full of goodies.

It was hosted by TV and radio host, Sheila Salta, who was also unveiled as the brand’s ambassador.

Speaking to the product, Emmy Hashakimana, UBL’s Marketing and Innovation Director, said, “Tusker Cider delivers a rich fruity flavour with a sharp crisp finish that is lightly carbonated, very refreshing with a subtle natural sweetness – all designed to excite your taste buds as you celebrate life every day. It is the first cider to be locally sourced and produced in East Africa, making it a unique opportunity for us to build a deeper connection with our consumers.”

And build a deeper connection with the consumers, they did, as the event coincided with the reopening of the night economy after close to two years of closure over the COVID-19 pandemic.

The guests – who never missed an opportunity to echo the “Tuli Waweelu” mantra – were entertained by DJs Roja and Xzyl, with the crowning moment being an electric performance by Azawi, who performed hits from her 2021 album, African Music, like Party Mood, Slow Dancing and My Year.

Hashakimana added that the cider, which is under UBL’s Innovations line, joins the brewery’s track record of introducing never before seen innovative products that continue to challenge the adult beverages sector like Uganda Waragi Coconut and Pineapple, Bond 7 Honey, Gordons Pink and most recently, Baileys Delight.

Tusker Cider, which is best served chilled, is available at the recommended retail price of Shs 3,500 and is available through on multiple e-commerce platforms like Jumia, Kikuubo Online and SafeBoda; supermarkets; distributors; stockists; and different bars around the country.