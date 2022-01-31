Dominic Otuchet was re-elected unopposed as the President for the Uganda Athletics Federation (UAF).

This was during the federation’s elective general assembly which elected a new executive at Kati Kati Restaurant in Lugogo, Kampala over the weekend. The executive will serve for the next four years.

Otuchet who was elected unopposed for the second time will start his fourth term as the federation’s president. He replaced Dan Tamwesigire as President in 2010.

Otuchet promised to maintain harmony and set the bar for the sport very high. “We have set the bar very high, and we want to make it better in these next four years,” he said.

“We have already laid ground work, we have gone out to look for places where we can do this, so we are going to work hard to ensure that this is achieved because we are a big Federation. We are a model Federation in this country,” Otuchet added.

Lawrence Kavuma was elected 1st Vice President, Benjamin Njia as 2nd Vice President, Beatrice Ayikoru as the General Secretary, to be deputized by Namayo Mawerere, Faustino Kiwa as the Treasurer, Paul Okello the Organizing Secretary, Abdallah Mohamed (Publicity), Ogel Aggrey (Coaches Representative).

The assembly approved the 2022-2023 calendar of athletics activities which includes national and international competitions topped by the World Championships, U-20 Championships, Commonwealth Games, and Africa Championships among others.

The athletics federation is one of the most successful federations in Uganda in terms of medals from the various athletes – including two recent Gold medals from Joshua Cheptegei and Peruth Chemutai in last year’s Olympic games in Japan.

