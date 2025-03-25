EU allocates additional Shs5b for Uganda’s fight against Ebola outbreak

The European Union has allocated more (UGX 5,040,000,000) €1.2 million in emergency humanitarian funding to support Uganda’s ongoing response to the Sudan strain of the Ebola virus, following a surge in cases since the outbreak was officially declared on 30 January 2025.

This new allocation follows an earlier disbursement of €200,000 in February 2025 to the Uganda Red Cross Society to bolster local response efforts.

The funding will be channeled through the World Health Organisation (WHO) to address critical areas including coordination, surveillance, infection prevention and control, case management, operational support and logistics.

As of 5 March 2025, Uganda has recorded 14 Ebola cases 12 confirmed and 2 probable along with 4 deaths, comprising 2 confirmed and 2 probable fatalities.



The latest risk assessments place seven districts, including the capital Kampala, at a very high risk, with 11 additional districts categorized as high risk.

In parallel, the EU has deployed public health experts from Member States to Uganda through its Civil Protection Mechanism, aiming to reinforce ongoing national and international containment and response measures