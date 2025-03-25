AUSSOM honours 160 Uganda Police officers for brave contributions to Somalia’s peace

The African Union Support and Stabilisation Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) has honoured 160 Ugandan police officers for their outstanding contribution to Somalia’s peace and security.

The officers, from the 12th contingent of the Uganda Formed Police Unit (UFPU-12), received African Union medals of honour at a colourful ceremony presided over by the acting Head of AUSSOM, Sivuyile Bam.

AUSSOM Police Commissioner, Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Hillary Sao Kanu, and other senior officials attended the event at the AUSSOM Force Headquarters in Mogadishu.

“This medal parade is a testament to your resilience, dedication, and sacrifices in the fight against Al-Shabaab and the broader peace-building mission under the African Union mission,” said Mr. Bam in his address to the officers who have completed their tour of duty.

“Despite the tough conditions and high risks, you have shown unwavering determination and stood firm in the face of adversity. Your bravery and professionalism have not only helped to restore law and order but have also strengthened the trust and confidence of the Somali people,” added Mr. Bam, praising the Government of Uganda for commitment to regional peace and stability.

The UFPU-12 contingent, deployed to Somalia in April 2024 under the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), has significantly contributed to the African Union mission’s success through operational support to the Somali Police Force.

“The journey of UFPU-12 in Somalia has been of resilience, discipline, and dedication to duty. Over the past years, you have faced significant operational challenges, yet you have demonstrated exceptional courage and determination in carrying out your tasks. Whether through high-risk patrols, the protection of key installations, community policing initiatives, or capacity-building of Somali Police Force (SPF), your contribution has been invaluable,” said AIGP Kanu, who commended the officers for their dedication, professionalism and sacrifice.

“The successful execution of joint operations with the Somali Police Force, your assistance in supporting the electoral processes, and your commitment to upholding human rights has significantly contributed to AUSSOM’s success.”

UFPU-12 Contingent Commander, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Justus Asiimwe, praised the officers for closely collaborating with the Nigerian Formed Police Unit and Ugandan troops at their shared camp in Mogadishu.

“We will always cherish the experiences and relationships that we have developed and cultivated. No two groups understand each other better than us and Nigeria,” said SSP Asiimwe.

Other senior officials in attendance included AUSSOM Police Training Coordinator, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Samuel Asiedu Okanta, acting AUSSOM Police Operations and FPU Coordinator, ACP Richard Evans Onyait, AUSSOM Police Reforms and Restructuring Department (RR&D) Coordinator, ACP John Simon and Deputy Commander of the Ugandan troops in Somalia, Col. Christoper Tumwine Columbus.

AUSSOM Formed Police Units (FPUs) provide operational support to SPF, including VIP escort and protection, security at high-level events, mentorship and training, and securing key government installations.

Other countries contributing Formed Police Units to AUSSOM, alongside Uganda, include Ghana, Nigeria and Sierra Leone