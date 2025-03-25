Uganda Breweries commits Ushs1b for Mt. Elgon water catchment protection

Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL) has today launched the Elgon Pamoja Partnership, a landmark Collective Action on Water program aimed at protecting the Mt. Elgon catchment area and promoting long-term water security in Uganda.

The launch, held as a side event during the 2025 Water and Environment Week, brought together key stakeholders from government, private sector, development partners, NGOs, and community leaders.

During the event, UBL committed UGX 1 billion—spread over three years—to support water conservation and livelihood enhancement initiatives in the Sipi Sub-Catchment of the Mt. Elgon area, covering the districts of Kapchorwa, Bukwo, Kween, and Bulambuli.

As part of this pledge, UGX 450 million has already been disbursed. UBL’s Managing Director, Andrew Kilonzo, handed over a ceremonial cheque for this amount to Mr. James Kisekka, Country Director of Aid Environment, the program’s implementing partner. Aid Environment will spearhead on-the-ground efforts to restore ecosystems, enhance soil and water health, and strengthen climate resilience among smallholder farmers in the region.

The initiative aligns with UBL’s water stewardship strategy, which includes water efficiency, replenishment, advocacy, and collective action. The initiative will implement practical, high-impact solutions aimed at utilising nature-based solutions to conserve and protect the Mt. Elgon region. These include soil and water conservation to combat erosion and enhance soil fertility; increasing tree cover through afforestation and support to local tree nurseries; promoting the use of biogas digesters to reduce reliance on firewood and curb deforestation; and expanding rainwater harvesting to improve water access for both households and farms.

Additionally, the program will promote regenerative agriculture for long-term soil and water health, enhance farmer access to finance to support sustainable farming practices, and introduce small-scale irrigation systems to improve water use efficiency.

The latest report by the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) indicates that Uganda has been losing, on average, 791 km2 of its wetlands each year, a trend that could lead to total depletion by 2040 if it continues. While procedures in law or policy for participation by users/communities and level of participation in Uganda (SDG 6 indicator 6.1a and b) are reported to be very high, particularly in rural areas, the same report provides an alarming assessment that the proportion of bodies of water with good ambient water quality in Uganda

(2017–2020) is zero compared with other countries in the region, such as Burundi at 100 percent, Kenya and Tanzania at 85 percent, and Rwanda at 79 percent.

Speaking at the partnership launch, the Uganda Breweries Managing Director Mr. Andrew Kilonzo reiterated their commitment to water stewardship. “Water is our most important ingredient. We understand how important and precious this resource is, and because of that, we want to protect and sustain it for generations to come.”

“The Mt. Elgon region is not only an important catchment area but also a crucial source of barley and sorghum, which are our raw materials. The project interventions will also improve the yields and incomes for farmers” He added.

Dr. Alfred Okidi, Permanent Secretary Ministry of Water & Environment applauded Uganda Breweries and AidEnvironment for their great work in environmental stewardship. “I would like to comment on Uganda Breweries for committing UGX 1b monetary contribution. I hope these funds will go a long way in environmental conservation in the Mt. Elgon Water Catchment. I am glad to hear that Uganda

Breweries is leading by example and is playing a critical role in mobilising industry peers to amplify this initiative.” He said that recent occurrences such as floods and prolonged drought which have been a result of environmental degradation mainly because of human activities such as deforestation, and encroachment of wetlands need such interventions to curb the negative effects they cause to our environment.

This Program builds on Aid Environment’s Green Future Farming project, which was implemented from 2020 to 2024 with a UGX 3.6 Bn grant from the IKEA Foundation.

It leverages AidEnviroment’s Harvest Health project (2024 – 2027) implemented in partnership with the NGOs Food for the Hungry and Kapchorwa Civil Society Organisation, with a UGX 2.4 Bn grant from the Netherlands Enterprise Agency (RvO).

In his remarks, the Director of AidEnvironment, James W. Kisekka said that solutions to environmental problems require a multi-sectoral approach to solve, and this program is an indicator that the private sector, civil society, and Government are willing to work together to protect our environment.

Stakeholders at the event emphasized the need for other manufacturers to join the initiative, underscoring that water catchments are shared resources whose protection demands collective responsibility.

With support from the Ministry of Water and Environment, local communities, and development partners, the Elgon Pamoja Initiative is expected to yield measurable improvements in water security, livelihoods, and environmental health—while positioning Uganda as a leader in sustainability-focused public-private collaboration.

The Elgon Pamoja program contributes to SDG 1 (end poverty), SDG 6 (clean water and sanitation), SDG 7 (affordable and clean energy), SDG 8 (Decent work and economic growth), SDG 13 (Climate Action), SDG 15 (Life on land), and SDG 17 (Partnerships for the goals).