The Commissioner General of Prisons Can. Dr. Johnson Byashaija today decorated several promoted officers in the Uganda Prisons Service (UPS).

Dr. Byabashaija while presiding over the Pipping Ceremony in Luzira noted that promotions and staff recruitment come with a lot adjustments, benefits and new developments.

He highlighted that new ranks are expected within the UPS.

“Promotions of Senior Officers is a significant achievement of a staff in his/her career while serving the Supreme government of Uganda. It’s a testament to commitment, mastery of duties, skills and leadership capabilities within the service,” he said.

Byabashaija shared a light moment with officers and their spouses, he congratulated them upon being promoted and reminded them to work harder so as to attain greater milestones within the service.

Uganda Prisons Service is defined by its core values which still stands.