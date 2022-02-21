The government of Uganda has terminated the contract of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Uganda Airlines, Cornwell Muleya and other top managers who have been on a suspension for a number of months.

Mr. Muleya and the group were dispersed by President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni to pave the way for investigations into allegations of financial mismanagement, collusion, and nepotism in staff recruitment among other issues.

Fired alongside Muleya are top managers including Rogers Wamara the Director Commercial, finance director Paul Turacayisenga, and Procurement Manager Moses Wangalwa. Also, the Sales and marketing manager Deo Nyanzi, Andrew Tumusiime (Senior administration manager), Harvey Kalama (Ground Operational Manager), Bruno Oringi (Safety Manager), Michael Kaliisa (Quality manager), Crew Training Manager Juliet Otage Odur, and first Officers Kenneth Kiyemba and Alex Kakooza.

The President also directed the disbandment of the Pereza Ahabwe, the Chairperson Board of Directors. As a result, an interim board of directors chaired by Bageya was put in place to oversee the airline.

After nine months on suspension, Bageya says the interim board has decided to terminate the CEO’s contract and that of Wamara.

Bageya however says the other managers and officers have either been terminated or reinstated while two are still on suspension pending vetting from security agencies and confirmation on whether or not they passed technical training.

Bageya however says the Inspectorate of Government had also picked interest in the allegations against the suspended staff.

“We have concluded the case against most of the suspended officials administratively. But we are also waiting for the decision of the Inspectorate General of Government on the matter.”

“I cannot disclose the reasons for the CEO’s termination right now because the IGG is still conducting investigations. But the interim board of directors decided to terminate his contract because the allegations against him were substantial and he was found culpable.”

Muleya, Wamara, and other affected staff by the time of filing this report had not yet commented about this development.

The Ministry of Works hired Muleya in September 2019 and renewed his contract three times before he was suspended. His latest contract was renewed in 2021 with the expiry being in September 2022.