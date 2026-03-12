Teen entrepreneur petition parliament to support community organisations

Thursday, March 12, 2026- KAMPALA — A 16-year-old student and young media entrepreneur, Martin Luther Nyanzi, has formally petitioned the Parliament of Uganda seeking legislation that would allow the government to provide financial support to community-based organisations (CBOs) and local non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

Nyanzi, a student at Kisozi High School in Buddo, believes grassroots organisations play a vital role in delivering services that complement government programmes, particularly in areas such as education, healthcare, youth empowerment, and community development.

Through his petition, the teenager is calling for the establishment of a legal framework that would enable Parliament to allocate funds directly to registered community organisations in order to strengthen their operations and ensure sustainability.

Concerns Over Shrinking Funding

In his proposal, Nyanzi highlights the growing challenges faced by NGOs and CBOs following the withdrawal or suspension of funding from major international partners.

He specifically points to the suspension of support from the Democratic Governance Facility (DGF) and reduced assistance from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), which he says significantly affected the operations of many grassroots organisations.

According to Nyanzi, numerous organisations that had been providing vital community services were forced to scale down activities or close operations entirely due to financial constraints.

“The absence of consistent funding has left many community organisations struggling, yet they provide services that directly impact vulnerable populations,” Nyanzi said during an interview.

He argues that structured government support could help bridge the funding gap and ensure that these organisations continue to deliver services at the grassroots level.

Political Engagement

To advance his proposal, Nyanzi has already engaged several leaders in Parliament.

He recently held discussions with Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa and has also secured support from Kawempe North Member of Parliament Elias Luyimbazi Nalukoola, who has expressed willingness to present the proposal to Parliament as a Private Member’s Bill.

“We are hopeful that the 12th Parliament will consider this proposal and debate a bill that ensures community organisations receive the support they need to continue serving Ugandans,” Nyanzi said.

However, MP Nalukoola noted that the proposal would require careful consideration to ensure it aligns with the current regulatory structure governing NGOs in Uganda.

He emphasised that community organisations should remain complementary partners to government programmes rather than becoming fully dependent on public funding.

Registration of Community Organisations

Under Uganda’s current legal framework, CBOs are registered at the district level through District NGO Monitoring Committees, which operate based on recommendations from Sub-County NGO Monitoring Committees.

The registration process requires organisations to submit a formal application letter, a constitution, a detailed work plan and budget, and proof of payment of the required registration fees.

Authorities also require organisations to renew their operating permits regularly, with penalties imposed on groups that operate without valid permits. Organisations found operating illegally may be fined 10 currency points (Shs200,000) for every month of unauthorised activity.

Rising Young Media Entrepreneur

Born on December 5, 2009, in Kampala, Martin Luther Nyanzi is the son of Simon Ssekaayi and author Joan Vumilia.

Despite his young age, Nyanzi has already built a reputation as an emerging entrepreneur in Uganda’s digital media space.

After completing his primary education at MK International School in 2023, he joined Kisozi High School where he is currently pursuing his O-Level studies.

His interest in media began at the age of 13, when he launched Block FM, an online radio station designed to provide a platform for young people to express their ideas and creativity.

Inspired by prominent Ugandan media personalities such as Don Wanyama and Kin Kariisa, Nyanzi has continued to expand his ventures in the digital media industry.

He currently serves as Chief Executive Officer of APEX Media Services, an organisation focused on digital media production and youth skills development.

Through Apex Digital Skills, he runs training programmes aimed at equipping young people with digital literacy, content creation and media production skills.

His ventures reportedly employ more than 55 staff members, supported by an executive board that includes his mother and investor Isaac Ssegawa.

In addition, he leads The Block Foundation, a non-profit organisation that offers free digital literacy training and employment opportunities to young professionals.

Youth Voice in National Policy

Nyanzi says his long-term vision is to build a major media company in Uganda while empowering young innovators across the country.

His petition to Parliament has drawn attention as a rare example of youth participation in legislative advocacy, highlighting the growing role young people are playing in shaping policy discussions around development and community empowerment.