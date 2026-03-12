Floods kill 48 people in Gamo area Ethiopia

Thursday, March 12, 2026-Flooding caused by heavy rains in the Gamo area of southern Ethiopia has left at least 48 people dead, police said on Wednesday.



Authorities reported that the floods struck several communities in the Gamo Zone, sweeping away homes and farmland after days of intense rainfall. Local police and emergency teams have been deployed to search for missing residents and assist survivors.



Officials said the flooding occurred after rivers and streams burst their banks following persistent downpours across the region. Many residents were caught off guard when water rapidly inundated villages overnight.

Rescue operations are ongoing, with local authorities warning that the death toll could rise as search teams continue combing through affected areas. Displaced families have been moved to temporary shelters while humanitarian agencies assess the damage and provide emergency aid.

Seasonal rains often trigger flooding and landslides in parts of southern Ethiopia, especially in rural areas where communities live close to rivers and low-lying terrain. Authorities have urged residents in flood-prone areas to remain vigilant as heavy rains are expected to continue in the coming days.