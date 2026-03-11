UNEB to release 2025 UACE results on Friday at State House Nakasero

Wednesday, March 11, 2026, Kampala- The Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) has confirmed that the 2025 Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE) results will be officially released on Friday, March 13, 2026.

According to the board, the results will be announced at 11:00 am during an official ceremony at State House, Nakasero, presided over by the Minister of Education and Sports.

In a brief statement issued on Wednesday, UNEB confirmed the date and venue for the long-awaited release of the national examination results.

“The Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE) results for 2025 will be released on Friday, March 13, 2026, at 11:00 AM at State House Nakasero,” the board stated.

The release will mark the conclusion of the 2025 national examinations cycle, which started with the Primary Leaving Examination (PLE) and Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) before culminating in the Advanced Level examinations.

More than 166,000 candidates sat for the 2025 UACE examinations, which were conducted between November 10 and December 5, 2025, across 2,844 examination centres nationwide.

According to UNEB data, 166,402 candidates registered for the exams, representing a 14.6 percent increase from the 141,996 candidates who sat for the examination the previous year.

During the start of the examinations last year, UNEB explained that candidates began with several key subjects across both arts and sciences.

“The writing of papers for the 2025 UACE Examination starts today with candidates writing Theory of Government and Constitutional Development, History of Africa for Arts candidates, and Physics Paper One for Science candidates,” UNEB said at the time.

The board also reported that examination materials were successfully distributed to storage centres across the country ahead of the exams, with security agencies deployed to ensure the integrity of the exercise.

About 1,650 scouts and security personnel were deployed to supervise and monitor the conduct of the examinations across the country.

Of the candidates who sat the examinations, 42,328 were government-sponsored under the Universal Post O-Level Education and Training (UPOLET) programme, while 124,074 were privately sponsored.

The gender distribution showed 77,772 female candidates and 93,630 male candidates sitting the examinations.

UNEB also confirmed that 521 candidates with special needs participated in the exams, with the board providing necessary facilitation, including an extra 45 minutes for their papers.

The board has repeatedly emphasized its commitment to maintaining the credibility and security of national examinations and has warned against any form of malpractice.

“Once again, we would like to caution the public against involvement in any form of examination malpractice,”UNEB Principal Public Relations Officer Jennifer Kalule Musamba previously said.

“Anyone apprehended will be dealt with under the UNEB Act, which provides for a fine of up to Shs40 million or imprisonment of up to ten years, or both,”she added.

The UACE results determine the candidates’ eligibility for university admission, tertiary education, and other post-secondary opportunities.