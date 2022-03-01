The Minister of Relief, Disaster Preparedness and Refugees Anyakun Esther Davinia has warned of the March, April and May rainy season in the country.

Speaking earlier today, the minister said the first season rains are characterised by severe isolated thunderstorms associated with lightning and hailstorm and always results into destructive floods in several districts, landslides in mountainous areas, destructive winds that ravage plantations and houses in the whole country.

“Over 48 Lango, Teso, Bugishu, Karamoja, Bukeddi, Busoga, Bunyoro districts are at a higher risk of water logging, wind storms, hailstorms and landslides during the March, April and May rains,” she said.

She said many gardens, Houses are likely to be affected by water logging, wind storms and this will create a need for relief food and non-food items to support the affected communities.

She warned that the widening long crack running several kilometres from Manafwa to Sironko in Elgon Sub-region is a situation noting that people observe it with keen interest because it may result in landslides.

Over time, many regions have been grappling with Internally Displaced People (IDP) due to flooding; raising water levels in Ntoroko, Kampala, Kayunga, Amolatar, Wakiso, Nakasongola, Apac, Buliisa, Kasese however the minister said the OPM has embarked on resettling most of them in Ntoroko district.

“The ministry of works and transport will access the road infrastructure and update users to minimise weather related accidents during the rainy season. The OPM disaster preparedness and management department together with District Disaster Management Committees shall carry out assessment and come up with advisory to the communities in higher risk for temporary relocation,” she said.

She said during the period, the government will mobilise funds to ensure adequate and essential medicine is stocked in high risky places where the roads are usually cut off to ensure steady flow of medical services.

She urged farmers to best utilise the season to ensure quality and adequate food production.