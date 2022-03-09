President Yoweri Museveni has called upon women to embrace the newly launched Parish Development Model (PDM) aimed at delivering social economic transformation to all communities in Uganda.

Museveni said this during International Women’s day celebrations held at Kololo Independence grounds. Held under the theme; ‘Gender Equality Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow’, Museveni said it emphasizes that Uganda has achieved in gender equality and women’s empowerment.

“The Parish Development Model which I launched last week is a game changer because it focuses on family enterprises for poverty eradication and is available to all parishes in Uganda. Like other Government initiatives, women who constitute 51% of the population are at the center of the PDM,” he said.

Museveni said Shs 100 million will be available in each of the 10,475 parishes across the Country and 30 per cent of it has been earmarked for women. This translates into Shs 30 million per parish per year for women.

The PDM is an opportunity for women, youth and other interest groups to consolidate the gains so far achieved under the Uganda Women Entrepreneurship Programme (UWEP); the Youth Livelihood Programme (YLP) and Operation Wealth Creation (OWC).

The president appreciated the critical role that men play in the process of attaining gender equality and women’s empowerment. Government is committed to fulfilling the promises that it has made to the people of Uganda. These include; better access to education, better infrastructure, improved health services, clean water and sanitation facilities for all, as well as the means to create wealth within each household.