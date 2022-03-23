The family of the former Uganda Tax Operators and Drivers Association (UTODA), the late Hajj Musa Katongole is at loggerheads with the Muslim community over the decease’s estate.

According to a source close to the family, the recent meeting on how to share the Estate ended into a fight with each party claiming to be the rightful owners of the property. It all started when children of the late Hajj Katongole started demanding for a share on their father’s Estate.

“It’s now a year since their father died, however, the children are yet to receive their properties. They are now accusing religious leaders of trying to grab their father’s property,” the source said.

During a meeting, children were told that Hajj Katongole left Shs100 billion Estate to the Muslim community and the leaders he chose to administer the property on behalf of the Muslim community include; Sheikh Mahmood Kibaate, the Supreme Mufti of Kibuli and Prince Kassim Nakibinge Kakungulu.

The Dua is scheduled to take place on 26th March 2022 at Nakasajja, Mukono district. Children raised question “why the Dua without distributing the estate”.

Hajj Katongole left behind 16 children who include seven boys and nine girls. His Estate includes; seven farms, 85 plots of Land in town and over 135 houses. He died 30th March, 2021.