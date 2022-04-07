The Mo Ibrahim Foundation has announced the 2022 intake of Ibrahim Leadership Fellows, which will see three emerging African leaders participate in one-year mentoring programmes at leading multilateral institutions.

The incoming Fellows are Joe Lemaron (Kenya), who will join the African Development Bank (AfDB); Ilsa Cá e Sá (Guinea-Bissau), who will join the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA); and Tabitha Namulinda (Uganda), who will join the International Trade Centre (ITC).

During their 12-month programmes, Fellows gain both technical and leadership skills, while contributing directly to research and policy design. A special feature of the programme is the opportunity to benefit from the direct mentorship of the heads of the host organisations.

Since 2012, 31 Fellows (including this year’s cohort) from across Africa have participated in the programme. Upon completion of their placements, Fellows become members of the Foundation’s Now Generation Network (NGN), a coalition of young and mid-career Africans from all 54 African countries, who are committed to moving the continent’s development agenda forward.

Jendayi Frazer, Head of the Ibrahim Leadership Fellowships programme, said: “Many congratulations to our new cohort of Fellows, who have been selected from a short-list of exceptional candidates. I look forward to engaging with Joe, Ilsa and Tabitha, and indeed learning from their expertise over the next year.”

Mo Ibrahim, Founder and Chair of the Mo Ibrahim Foundation, said: “I’m thrilled to welcome the 2022 Ibrahim Fellows to the Foundation family. Through this programme, they will develop their expertise and gain first-hand experience in working on critical issues facing Africa today. I wish them all the best for what is set to be a transformative year.”

The 2022 Ibrahim Leadership Fellows include:

Joe Lemaron (Kenya), AfDB

Joe is a development professional with extensive experience in leading strategies in digital transformation, programme management, policy innovation, capacity strengthening, corporate communications and building impactful partnerships.

Ilsa Cá e Sá (Guinea-Bissau), ECA

Ilsa is a graduate in International Relations, with a master’s degree in International Cooperation and Development Studies from the Technical University of Lisbon. She has programme management expertise having led development projects in Guinea-Bissau in areas such as food security and youth and civic leadership.

Tabitha Namulinda (Uganda), ITC

Tabitha is an international trade lawyer and an enrolled advocate working with Uganda’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. She has been a negotiator in Geneva, Switzerland, representing Uganda in trade negotiations at the World Trade Organization.