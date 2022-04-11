Standard Chartered Bank has announced the launch of BANK MORE, SCORE MORE season II campaign that will run between 01st April to 30th June 2022. This was unveiled during a match viewing party of the LFC Vs Manchester City game that took place at Guvnor.

The event had over 180 bank staff, customers, LFC fans and media who convened to support their beloved club as it journeys towards the championship cup.

The BANK MORE, SCORE MORE season II campaign is a digital league competition that offers the Bank’s customers an opportunity to open and fund accounts to win exciting prizes. Clients have been tiered and will get rewards when they open accounts and take up various products.

The more actions both new and existing customers undertake, the higher their rewards.

For new clients, they need to open a Digital Life Account on the SC Mobile App they download from the App store or google play store & fund it with at least Shs 100k which they need to maintain for at least 15 days while for existing clients, they need to fund their Digital Life Accounts (for the first time) with atleast Shs 100k for atleast 15 days to win an LFC Bag, a Sport Tritan Bottle and a Cashback of Shs 10000.

For clients who sign up for an investment / insurance product, they win an LFC Umbrella, LFC Bag, Sport Tritan Bottle and Earphones.

For clients who grow their local currency average balances by Shs 5m, they enter a draw for a chance to win a trip to Anfield or Equivalent. The top 30 clients with the highest growth will also get an LFC Umbrella, Bag, Cap, Earphones and a Sport Tritan Bottle.

To participate in the competition, new customers simply need to open and fund a Digital Life Account and take up more products to earn points in this campaign. Existing customers can also participate by taking up more products to earn additional points.

Moses Rutahigwa, Head of Consumer, Private and Business Banking at Standard Chartered Bank while launching the product said: “We are pleased to once again launch the “BANK MORE, SCORE MORE” campaign as a build up to a successful season I campaign. This campaign is offering an experience of a lifetime for LFC fans. We commit to offer our clients exciting LFC merchandise with the grand prize being an all-expenses paid trip to Anfield or its equivalent as might be determined by the prevailing global circumstances. I therefore encourage all our customers and all football fans who might not own accounts with us, to try our Digital Life account. This account comes with several benefits like: no monthly fees, no minimum balance, no ATM fees, free utility bill payments and free Standard Chartered to Standard Chartered Account transfers.”

Margaret Kigozi, Head of Corporate Affairs, Brand & Marketing at Standard Chartered Bank added: “The Liverpool Football Club is amongst the most beloved football clubs in the world with over 770 million fans. Our partnership with the LFC club since 2010 has enabled us to launch campaigns such as the famous Road to Anfield, the SC Cup and now this.

Standard Chartered Bank and Liverpool FC have shared values and heritage that have enabled us to create unique opportunities for clients and LFC supporters around the world, so we are proud to host LFC football fans to this match viewing party as Liverpool FC goes head-to-head with one of its greatest rivals, Manchester City and to use this opportunity to launch our “Bank more, Score more” campaign. We look forward to watching BANK MORE SCORE MORE’s winners experience this initiative.”

Standard Chartered’s Liverpool F.C. sponsorship is the second-longest sponsorship deal in LFC history, and this has enabled the bank to reward and engage its clients through this partnership.