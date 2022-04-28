Parliament has made changes among its key press personalities in both the offices of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker.

Among the changes are Ms Sarah Kagingo, the former Principal Press Secretary to the late Speaker Jacob Oulanyah who has been moved to Library section.

Joseph Sabiiti who has been the Press Secretary to the Deputy Speaker has been elevated to Principal Press Secretary in the office of the Speaker. Also, in the same changes, former Monitor photographer Dominic Bukenya has been recruited as chief photographer in the office of the speaker.

Alex Esagala who has been personal chief photographer for Mr Thomas Tayebwa while he was Chief Whip has now been recruited as chief photographer in the office of the Deputy Speaker.