A male teacher at Ambrosoli International School has been arrested for aggravated defilement of a three-and-a-half-year old female.

According to the police spokesperson Fred Enanga, the child was found with bruises and inflammation in her private parts.

The facts gathered indicate that, Belly Kirimwimana, a teacher of Burundian origin, during the month of February and March, would escort the girl child to the toilets, where he could use his fingers to inappropriately assault sexually the girl victim.

“The child, in one of her statements told parents that the teacher has bad manners and will be eaten by a dragon,” Enanga said.

Enanga thanked the schoolteacher for reporting the matter to police.

“We are concerned that more children could have been victimized by teacher Belly Kirimwimana, and do call upon parents and the school administrators to try to talk to the children on whether they could have been victimized by the suspect or not. We want to thank the parents for reporting the matter to police, and the school administrators for cooperating with us. It truly showed that their first priority was always their pupils.”

The teacher was charged to court and remanded till 24th May 2022.