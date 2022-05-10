MTN Mobile Money Uganda has today launched the 4th edition of the highly rewarding MoMoNyabo promotion under the theme MoMoNyabo Waaka, with prizes worth over 2.5 billion shillings to be won by over 16,000 MTN MoMo customers and agents across the country.

Customers will only need to deposit Shs 20,000 or more on their MTN Mobile Money accounts to stand a chance to win prizes including 24 brand new Toyota Succeed cars, and mobile money worth Shs 1.6 billion

Three lucky customers will win Toyota’s every week while 2,000 will each win Ush. 100,000/- mobile money every week for 8 weeks. Over 5,000 MTN Mobile Money agents countrywide, who excel in their business performance will get mobile money over the period of the promotion.

Over and above rewarding the lucky customers who will be drawn in the promotion, this MoMo promotion celebrates the resilience of our customers, who despite the two difficult years of lockdown continue to hustle to make it.

Speaking at the launch of the MoMoNyabo Waaka promotion, Richard Yego, the MTN Mobile Money Managing Director said that “We are happy to engage and excite our MTN MoMo customers again now that the economy is fully reopened. Through this campaign, MTN MoMo will be giving away cars and cash (through MTN MoMo) to active MoMo customers who will deposit Money on their MoMo accounts,”

Mr. Yego explained that all customers should do to participate in the promotion and stand a chance of winning, is deposit at least Ush. 20,000/- on their MTN MoMo accounts. They will then enter the draws and stand a chance to win the cars and cash prizes on offer.

Yego further added that the more deposits customers make, the higher their chances of winning. He also clarified that after depositing cash to enter the draw, customers can choose how to use their money. “You can use it for shopping with MTN MoMoPay, paying bills like Yaka or water, buy airtime, voice and data bundles, sending money at zero fees using the MTN MoMo app or simply keep it safe on your phone,” Yego said.

Depositing money on MTN MoMo is free and MTN MoMo customers can use MTN MoMo to send and receive money, top up MTN airtime, pay utility bills, MTN postpaid services, school fees, buy & pay for insurance, pay for airline tickets and other goods and services.

Launched in Uganda 13 years ago, MTN MoMo is a fast, simple, convenient, secure, and affordable way of transferring money, making payments, and performing other transactions using a mobile phone.

This is the 4th edition of the MoMoNyabo promotions that date back to 2018. Thousands of lives have been transformed by the prizes they have won over the years.

The promotion did not happen last year as the country, like the rest of the world was in the thick of the Covid-19 pandemic. However, with the reopening of the economy, this year’s MoMoNyabo Waaka promises to be yet another exciting edition with over 20,000 customers and agents set to win cars and cash prizes.

The draws will be conducted live on NBS and Bukedde TV every Thursday at 8.30 pm, with daily updates at the same time. The exciting shows will be presented by renowned entertainer, Richard Tuwangye alongside the vivacious Zahara Toto who is no stranger on the MoMoNyabo set.

MTN MoMo customers are urged to stay vigilant and to keep their PINs safe to avoid falling prey to fraudsters.