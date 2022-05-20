MTN Uganda has contributed Shs 35 million to support the Catholic Church’s preparations for the forthcoming Uganda Martyrs’ day celebrations. This support is hinged on a long-standing relationship between MTN and the Catholic fraternity that has seen MTN extend support to its initiatives over the past years.

Out of the 35 million shillings, Shs10 million will go towards boosting the new Archbishop, Paul Ssemwogerere’s preparations for Martyrs Day, while Shs 25 million will go towards the Fort portal Catholic Diocese, which is set to lead this year’s Martyrs’ Day Celebrations in Namugongo, on the 3rd of next month.

MTN Uganda’s General Manager for Human Resources, Michael Ssekadde handed over the cheque to Msgr. Charles Kasibante, on behalf of the Catholic Archbishop, Paul Ssemwogerere, in an event held in Kampala, today at the parent cathedral of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Uganda-St. Mary’s Cathedral- Rubaga. Another cheque of Shs 25 million will be handed over to the Fort Portal Catholic Diocese on Monday 23rd May.

Michael Ssekadde hailed the Catholic Church for its steadfast commitment and resilience towards spiritually nurturing the community amidst the numerous challenges they face today.

“Religious institutions serve a critical role in nurturing us. Therefore, we as MTN feel greatly honored and humbled to be associated with the Catholic Church as they prepare to celebrate a historic landmark of faith. We pledge to support the Catholic Church to ensure a fruitful celebration of the Uganda Martyrs’ day,” Ssekadde said.

Ssekadde further wished the catholic community a blessed martyrs’ Day celebration.

MTN Uganda has over the years supported various Catholic dioceses in organizing this historically important religious day that attracts pilgrims from far and wide.

Last year, MTN Uganda supported the Masaka diocese withUgx.20Million to help the diocese in its preparations for the Martyrs Day celebrations.

Msgr. Charles Kasibante applauded MTN for its continued kindness towards the Catholic Church and all the other religious sects in general.

“We are indeed humbled by your continuous support towards our initiatives as we embark on fulfilling God’s work to his people. We thank you for this kindness that you have continuously extended to us and its our humble prayer that God continues to bless all your endeavors,” Kasibante said.

Like it has done over the years, MTN will, in conjunction with the Catholic Church, officially flag off the pilgrims from Fort Portal next week on Monday 23rd May. MTN will also provide the pilgrims with refreshments as they make their week-long pilgrimage by foot to the Namugongo Catholic Shrine in Central Uganda, ahead of the Martyrs Day celebrations.

MTN will further sponsor the broadcast of activities leading up to Martyrs’ Day celebrations, as well as the proceedings of the actual day on local TV stations. This will enable the people who might not be able to convene at the Namugongo Catholic Shrine to keep up with the celebrations remotely.

The Uganda Martyrs Day is observed every 3rd of June to commemorate the 45 martyrs, both Catholic and Anglican, who were killed on the orders of Kabaka Mwanga II, then King of Buganda between 1885 and 1887.

This year marks 58 years since the Uganda Martyrs were canonized and elevated to sainthood by Pope Paul VI on 18 October 1964.