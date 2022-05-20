The Very Reverend Canon Dr. Rebecca Nyegenye has been elected Chairperson of the Board of Directors of Church Missionary Society-Africa.

The election happened at the Board of Director’s meeting at Biblica Conference Centre in Nairobi, Kenya on 18th May 2022.

Dr. Rebecca is currently the Provost of All Saints Cathedra, Kampala. Before her appointment as the Provost, she served as the Chaplain of Uganda Christian University. She is a holder of PHD in biblical studies.

Rebecca is passionate about Christian Mission with particular emphasis on discipleship. She values prayer and intercession as a driver of mission and is a preacher and teacher of the gospel.

She is married to Dr. Wilson Nyegenye and together they have three adult children in addition to raising many.

Dr. Rebecca succeeds Rev. Canon Dr. John Senyonyi who served as a board member for six years, three of which he was chairman of the Board.

The communication of her election was made by Rev Canon Dr. Moses Bushendich the International Director, CMS-AFRICA to Church of Uganda leaders.