The Secretary-General of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party Rt Hon Richard Todwong has today Wednesday morning signed an agreement with the Chairman of the United Russia Party International Affairs Commission, Dr. Andrey Klimov, which is intended to enhance the cooperation of both parties.

The two supremos who virtually met held a brief interaction before they put ‘pen to paper’ to the agreement.

Todwong expressed great willingness and commitment to the United Russian party to cordially work together in order to mitigate the existing world political challenges and benefit both countries.

According to Rt.Hon.Todwong, the agreement entered today will enable both parties to expand and uphold interparty contacts at various levels.

“Both parties shall contribute to the development of mutual beneficial dialogues between the young people of the two parties, women, those in the academia to strengthen friendship and raise a younger generation in the spirit of patriotism and strong work ethic,” Todwong said.

The signing ceremony on the NRM side which took place at party headquarters at Plot10, Kyadondo Road was attended by Russian envoy to Uganda, H.E Vladlen Semivolos, NRM director for external affairs Maj(Rtd) Awich polar and Maj(Rtd) Okwir Rabwoni, the director for youth and institutions.